Vietnam starts 9th straight day without new Covid-19 case

By Le Nga   May 3, 2020 | 06:39 am GMT+7
Vietnam starts 9th straight day without new Covid-19 case
A medical staff gets disinfected after testing factory workers for Covid-19 at Linh Trung Processing Zone in Thu Duc District, HCMC, April 20, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Quynh Tran.

Sunday morning marked the 9th consecutive day that Vietnam recorded no new Covid-19 infection and 17th day with no community transmission.

Of the 270 Covid-19 patients confirmed so far, 217 have been discharged and 53 are undergoing treatment, including 14 relapsed patients with the latest two cases confirmed Saturday in Ho Chi Minh City.

Among the active cases, 12 have tested negative once and nine twice.

Of the relapses, five are in Hanoi, six in Ho Chi Minh City, two in the northern province of Quang Ninh and one in the south central province of Binh Thuan.

Of three critically-ill Covid-19 patients in the country, an 88-year-old Hung Yen woman under treatment in Hanoi, Vietnam’s oldest patient, has tested negative once. The condition of a 64-year-old Hanoi woman has improved slightly while that of a 43-year-old British man in HCMC remains critical.

More than 30,000 people are quarantined in the country – 246 suspected patients kept in hospitals specialized for Covid-19 treatment, over 5,700 at centralized facilities and the rest at home.

The Covid-19 pandemic has spread to 212 countries and territories, with more than 244,500 deaths reported so far.

