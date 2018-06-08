VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnam slams 'unobjective' assessment in US religious freedom report

By Khanh Lynh   June 8, 2018 | 07:08 pm GMT+7
Vietnam slams 'unobjective' assessment in US religious freedom report
Ministry of Foreign Affairs' spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang speaks on Friday in response to the U.S.' 2017 report on International Religious Freedom.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman says country upholds religious freedom in law and practice.

Vietnam’s policy of religious freedom is enshrined in its constitution and abided by in practice, and the U.S. State Department continues to get its assessment wrong, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang said Friday.

She told the press that the country spares no effort to refine its legal systems and policies on beliefs and religions, while ensuring that citizens practice these through thousands of festivals and religious activities every year.

Hang was responding to questions about a U.S. State Department’s 2017 report on International Religious Freedom.

While the report does note progress that Vietnam has made in protecting and promoting religious freedom, it "continues to provide assessments that are either wrong or unobjective,” Hang said.

The U.S. report says that while Vietnam’s constitution states that all people have freedom of belief and religion, current laws still allow significant government control over religious practices and includes vague provisions that permit restrictions on religious freedom in the stated interest of national security and social unity.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Foreign Affairs diplomacy religious freedom Belief human rights Lê Thị Thu Hằng U.S. America United States
 
Read more
Incham Vietnam holds 10th successive blood donation drive

Incham Vietnam holds 10th successive blood donation drive

A couple who are not clutching at straws in Saigon

A couple who are not clutching at straws in Saigon

Phone snatcher nabbed in Saigon

Phone snatcher nabbed in Saigon

Japan arrests three Vietnamese nationals after massive shoplifting haul

Japan arrests three Vietnamese nationals after massive shoplifting haul

Vietnam sacks, demotes top cops for state secret law violations

Vietnam sacks, demotes top cops for state secret law violations

Hanoians clean up trash left behind by prolonged flooding

Hanoians clean up trash left behind by prolonged flooding

Taiwan sends Vietnamese man to 15 years in jail for murder

Taiwan sends Vietnamese man to 15 years in jail for murder

 
go to top