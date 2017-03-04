VnExpress International
Vietnam searches for 3 Indonesians missing in boat incident

By Anh Duy   March 4, 2017 | 03:02 pm GMT+7

They were reportedly trying to anchor a barge severed from their tugboat when rough waters swept the barge away.

Vietnam has sent out alerts for the search and rescue of three Indonesians who have gone missing off the southern coast after trying to anchor a runaway barge.

Vietnam’s maritime information system on Friday issued a statement asking vessels around the Mekong Delta city Can Tho to look out for the crew members on the barge, which broke free from their tugboat.

The tugboat with nine Indonesians was towing the barge from Cambodia to Thailand, the system said. It arrived in Can Tho on Tuesday and while resuming its journey on Thursday night, the chain link was broken.

The captain ordered three members of the crew to jump onto the barge and anchor it.

But rough waters reportedly swept the barge away.

missing Indonesia
 
