Vietnam's wild tigers on the edge of extinction

Poaching and killing tigers for medicines have significantly decreased the number of wild tigers in Vietnam. Meanwhile WWF data show the number of wild tigers across the globe has increased for the first time in more than a century thanks to improved conservation efforts.

In the Southeast Asia region, Laos and Cambodia are faced with the same problem. Laos has only two wild tigers. And tigers are "functionally extinct" in Cambodia. In contrast, Indonesia has the largest number of wild tigers with 371 tigers, followed by Malaysia 250 and Thailand 189.

Data compiled by the WWF and the Global Tiger Forum show that the global population of big cats has risen to an estimated 3,890 from an all-time low of 3,200 in 2010. India is home to more than half of the world's tiger population with some 2,226 tigers roaming its reserves across 18 states, according to the last count in 2014.