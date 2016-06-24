VnExpress International
Vietnam's tallest skyscraper to tower over Hanoi

By Vo Hai   June 24, 2016 | 03:24 pm GMT+7
Model of the urban area where Hanoi's tallest skyscraper is planned to stand. Photo by VnExpress/Vo Hai

A 108-storey financial tower in Hanoi will become Vietnam’s tallest building when it is completed, adding to the country’s construction boom, according to the city’s urban construction blueprint towards 2050.

The Phuong Trach financial tower will have 108 storeys and climb much higher than the 72-storey Keangnam Hanoi Landmark, which at 329 meters is currently the country’s tallest building.

The tallest building is set to loom over the new urban area which will cover 1,800 hectares and accommodate a population of about 800,000 on the northern bank of Hanoi’s Red River.

No specific construction timeline has been made public.

Hanoi's municipal authorities approved on Thursday a detailed urban planning along the route connecting Noi Bai International Airport and the inner city, also known as Vo Nguyen Giap road, targeting to create development momentums for the northern part of the Red River and adjacent areas. The financial tower will be the landmark of the project.

The 11 kilometer route, which will require an estimated VND33 trillion (roughly $1.55 billion), will run from Noi Bai International Airport to Nhat Tan Bridge and span an area of 1,810 hectares of 13 communes in Dong Anh and Soc Son districts.

Skyscrapers are burgeoning in major cities in Vietnam with the 329-meter Keangnam Landmark, 272-meter Lotte Center in Hanoi and 263-meter Bitexco Financial Tower in Ho Chi Minh City.

