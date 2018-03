Vietnamese State President Tran Dai Quang (L) and Herminio Lopez Diaz, Cuban Ambassador to Vietnam meet in Hanoi on August 28. Photo by Vietnam News Agency

In his first public appearance in a month, President Tran Dai Quang received outgoing Cuban ambassador to Vietnam Herminio Lopez Diaz at his office in Hanoi on Monday.

Quang last appeared in public on July 25, when he met with Nikolai Patrushev, secretary of Russia's security council.

Vietnam is marking its National Day this Saturday, and Quang and other top leaders are expected to attend a function to celebrate the event.