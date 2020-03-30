Vietnam reports six more Covid-19 cases linked to Hanoi hospital

Patients 189 to 194, aged 46, 49, 36, 23, 21 and 42, are female employees of the Truong Sinh Company, which provides food and other logistics services to the hospital.

Of Vietnam's current total of 194 confirmed Covid-19 cases, 25 are associated with the Bach Mai, one of the largest public hospitals in the country.

On Saturday night, the Vietnamese Army's chemical division disinfected the hospital after several Covid-19 infections were linked to it.

Earlier that day, the hospital had suspended admitting new patients and was isolated. Nearly 5,000 staff and patients at the hospital have been ordered to take Covid-19 tests.

Among Vietnam’s 194 patients, 28 have recovered and 25 discharged from hospitals.

Many of the currently active cases are Vietnamese nationals returning from Europe and the U.S., foreigners coming from the same regions and those who’d come into contact with both groups of people.

The government decided on Sunday to suspend all international flights to Vietnam and limit flights between Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and other localities in the coming two weeks.