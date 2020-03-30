VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnam reports six more Covid-19 cases linked to Hanoi hospital

By Le Nga   March 30, 2020 | 06:48 am GMT+7
Vietnam reports six more Covid-19 cases linked to Hanoi hospital
The Vietnamese Army's chemical division disinfected Bach Mai Hospital after many Covid-19 infections were linked to it, March 28, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Giang Huy.

Six people linked to Hanoi's Bach Mai Hospital were confirmed Covid-19 positive Monday morning, raising the national count to 194.

Patients 189 to 194, aged 46, 49, 36, 23, 21 and 42, are female employees of the Truong Sinh Company, which provides food and other logistics services to the hospital.

Of Vietnam's current total of 194 confirmed Covid-19 cases, 25 are associated with the Bach Mai, one of the largest public hospitals in the country.

On Saturday night, the Vietnamese Army's chemical division disinfected the hospital after several Covid-19 infections were linked to it.

Earlier that day, the hospital had suspended admitting new patients and was isolated. Nearly 5,000 staff and patients at the hospital have been ordered to take Covid-19 tests.

Among Vietnam’s 194 patients, 28 have recovered and 25 discharged from hospitals.

Many of the currently active cases are Vietnamese nationals returning from Europe and the U.S., foreigners coming from the same regions and those who’d come into contact with both groups of people.

The government decided on Sunday to suspend all international flights to Vietnam and limit flights between Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and other localities in the coming two weeks.

Starting March 22, Vietnam has suspended entry for all foreign nationals, including those of Vietnamese origin and family members with visa waivers and halted all international flights from March 25.

The Covid-19 pandemic has killed more than 33,900 people in 199 countries and territories.

Coronavirus disease 2019

Honda, Hyundai assembler close plants for fortnight

Honda, Hyundai assembler close plants for fortnight

Vietnam to compensate Covid-19 job loss with monthly allowance

Vietnam to compensate Covid-19 job loss with monthly allowance

Vietnam discharges patients infected at Malaysian religious event

Vietnam discharges patients infected at Malaysian religious event

See more
Tags: Vietnam Vietnam Covid-19 Vietnam discharges Covid-19 patient Vietnam new coronavirus Vietnam novel coronavirus
 
Read more
Covid-19 recovery: Hanoi discharges 27 patients

Covid-19 recovery: Hanoi discharges 27 patients

65 patients test Covid-19 negative in Vietnam

65 patients test Covid-19 negative in Vietnam

Police nab two escapees from Covid-19 quarantine camps

Police nab two escapees from Covid-19 quarantine camps

Prepare for lockdown scenarios, Hanoi, HCMC told

Prepare for lockdown scenarios, Hanoi, HCMC told

Cremation capacity enquiry a Covid-19 controversy in HCMC

Cremation capacity enquiry a Covid-19 controversy in HCMC

No more than 150 infections, HCMC chairman sets Covid-19 target

No more than 150 infections, HCMC chairman sets Covid-19 target

First reporter among Vietnam's nine new Covid-19 infections

First reporter among Vietnam's nine new Covid-19 infections

HCMC discharges four Covid-19 free patients

HCMC discharges four Covid-19 free patients

 
go to top