Vietnam records no new Covid-19 patient Sunday morning

A beer shop manager (L) disinfects a customer's hands on Bui Vien beer street in HCMC, which reopened on May 7, 2020 after social distancing eased. Photo by VnExpress/Huu Khoa.

The nation’s Covid-19 tally now stays at 318, including 58 active patients.

In the last 24 hours, five more cases were confirmed, all Vietnamese citizens returning from abroad. Four returned on flights organized by the government to repatriate citizens. The other illegally returned to the southern province of Tay Ninh from Cambodia and was quarantined the next day.

Nearly 9,000 people are currently quarantined in the country – returnees from abroad and those who have come into close contact with the arrivals and Covid-19 patients.

More than 7,000 are quarantined at centralized facilities, 302 at hospitals, and the rest at home or other accommodation facilities.

The Covid-19 pandemic has affected 213 countries and territories, with more than 312,300 deaths reported.