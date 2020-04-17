Vietnam records no new Covid-19 case in 24 hours

Citizens in Hanoi's Me Linh District wait for their samples to be taken during a mass testing for the new coronavirus, April 10, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Giang Huy.

The national tally has stayed 268 since Thursday morning. Of these 177 have been discharged from hospitals and among the 91 active cases, 19 have tested negative twice and 14 once, a Health Ministry communiqué said Friday morning.

Of the total number of infections confirmed in the country, around 40 percent were cases of community transmission, while the rest were those coming into Vietnam from other countries.

On Thursday, Vietnam brought the number of suspected Covid-19 patients down to a one-month low, with just 310 in quarantine.

The Covid-19 pandemic has spread to 210 countries and territories with reported deaths surpassing 145,300.