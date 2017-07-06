VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnam ranks bottom in Southeast Asia for cybersecurity: UN report

By VnExpress   July 6, 2017 | 01:15 pm GMT+7

Wealth breeds cybercrime, but does not automatically generate cybersecurity.

Vietnam's cybersecurity has been ranked 101st out of 195 countries in the Global Security Index 2017 compiled by the U.N. International Telecommunication Union, while regional peers Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand made it into the top 20.

The index was based on countries' legal, technical and organizational institutions, their educational and research capabilities, and their cooperation in information-sharing networks.

"Cybersecurity is an ecosystem where laws, organizations, skills, cooperation and technical implementation need to be in harmony to be most effective," the report said.

Wealth breeds cybercrime, but it does not automatically generate cybersecurity, so governments need to make sure they are prepared, it said.

More than half of Vietnam's population of nearly 92 million have access to the internet. Last August, Vietnam was the victim of cyber attacks on its two main airports.

The Vietnamese government has vowed to fight against any form of cyber attacks on organizations or individuals. All cyber attacks or threats to cybersecurity must be condemned and severely punished in accordance with regulations and laws, it said.

Related News:
Tags: cyber Vietnam UN security internet
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top