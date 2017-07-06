Vietnam ranks bottom in Southeast Asia for cybersecurity: UN report

Vietnam's cybersecurity has been ranked 101st out of 195 countries in the Global Security Index 2017 compiled by the U.N. International Telecommunication Union, while regional peers Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand made it into the top 20.

The index was based on countries' legal, technical and organizational institutions, their educational and research capabilities, and their cooperation in information-sharing networks.

"Cybersecurity is an ecosystem where laws, organizations, skills, cooperation and technical implementation need to be in harmony to be most effective," the report said.

Wealth breeds cybercrime, but it does not automatically generate cybersecurity, so governments need to make sure they are prepared, it said.

More than half of Vietnam's population of nearly 92 million have access to the internet. Last August, Vietnam was the victim of cyber attacks on its two main airports.

The Vietnamese government has vowed to fight against any form of cyber attacks on organizations or individuals. All cyber attacks or threats to cybersecurity must be condemned and severely punished in accordance with regulations and laws, it said.