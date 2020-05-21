VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnam prepares second phase testing of Covid-19 vaccine

By Hoang Phong    May 21, 2020 | 08:15 am GMT+7
Vietnam prepares second phase testing of Covid-19 vaccine
Mice are tested with a Covid-19 vaccine candidate produced in Vietnam, April 26 2020. Photo courtesy of VABIOTECH.

A potential Covid-19 vaccine produced in Vietnam will be tested on 30 mice in order to determine its most effective dose.

The second phase of testing will be carried out early June, said Dr. Do Tuan Dat, head of the Hanoi-based VABIOTECH company, which produces vaccines.

During the first testing phase, 50 mice in the lab remained healthy two weeks after they were injected with the vaccine on April 26.

On May 14, researchers sent the mice’s blood samples to the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology for first evaluation.

The vaccine has been developed by collaborating scientists of VABIOTECH and the U.K.’s Bristol University.

Dat said that since the end of January when the Covid-19 pandemic broke out in Vietnam, VABIOTECH researchers have been working with scientists at the Bristol University to produce a vaccine for the disease.

If the tests prove successful on mice, the research team will seek funding from international agencies to take their work further.

The company estimates it will take at least 12-18 months to develop a Covid-19 vaccine that can work safely on humans.

A vaccine is generally considered the most effective way to fight a viral disease.

There is currently no approved vaccine or medication for the Covid-19, which has infected more than five million people with reported deaths rising above 329,000.

Around 150 Covid-19 vaccine development projects are being carried out worldwide. Eight vaccines have begun human testing. On Monday, Moderna, the Massachusetts biotechnology company, announced promising early results from its first human safety tests on eight volunteers.

With no new case confirmed, Wednesday marked day 34 without a new coronavirus infection caused by community transmission in Vietnam.

The nation's Covid-19 tally now stands at 324, with 60 active cases, the rest having recovered.

Related News:

Coronavirus disease 2019

Comatose British Covid-19 patient given antibiotic combination

Comatose British Covid-19 patient given antibiotic combination

Student returning from France is Vietnam’s latest Covid-19 patient

Student returning from France is Vietnam’s latest Covid-19 patient

Russia returnee recovers from Covid-19

Russia returnee recovers from Covid-19

See more
Tags: Covid-19 vaccine VABIOTECH Vietnam coronavirus mice Covid-19 treatment
 
Read more
Two get death in Hanoi for trafficking 11 kg of drugs

Two get death in Hanoi for trafficking 11 kg of drugs

Vietnam budget transparency ascends global ranking

Vietnam budget transparency ascends global ranking

63-day struggle to save British Covid-19 patient's life: the timeline

63-day struggle to save British Covid-19 patient's life: the timeline

Street vendors struggle to earn livelihood as pandemic hits tourism

Street vendors struggle to earn livelihood as pandemic hits tourism

Day 35 begins without Covid-19 community transmission

Day 35 begins without Covid-19 community transmission

Critical Covid-19 patient virus free, remains on life support

Critical Covid-19 patient virus free, remains on life support

340 Vietnamese repatriated from India after long wait, arduous journeys

340 Vietnamese repatriated from India after long wait, arduous journeys

Vietnam records no new Covid-19 patient Wednesday morning

Vietnam records no new Covid-19 patient Wednesday morning

 
go to top