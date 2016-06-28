vietnam-police-swoop-on-chinese-gang-suspected-of-multiple-fraud

On June 25, Ke Qinying and three accomplices approached a 62-year-old Chinese-Vietnamese woman named Han at a market in District 5, Ho Chi Minh City. They claimed to have miracle cure for all of her diseases.

The group persuaded the 62-year-old women to fetch gold from her home so that she could be “blessed” and freed of her diseases. After receiving the gold from Han, which they illegally exchanged for cash, they gave her a mysterious package and told her not to open it until she got home.

The group was already under surveillance by Vietnamese police, who arrested the four suspects the same day.

Chines suspects. Photo provided by the police.

On June 27, Vietnamese police checked their hotel room in Ong Ich Khiem Street in District 11, where they found hundreds of millions of dong, thousands of dollars and euros and a stash of ATM cards.

The four suspects testified that a Vietnamese man had invited them to Vietnam. The man covered their living expenses and taught them how to earn money by fooling others using the mystery 'cure'. They insisted that the money the police detected was theirs.

“This huge amount of money could have been taken from many people,” a police official said, adding that they are expanding the scale of the investigation.