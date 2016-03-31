Vietnam: No unilateral actions off Tonkin Gulf

The parties involved should avoid taking unilateral actions that complicate the situation and have bad effects on the negotiation on border delineation, said Pham Thu Hang, deputy spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry, in a press conference Thursday afternoon.

“China’s oil drilling rigs Haiyang Shiyou 943 operate in the waters at the mouth of the Tonkin Gulf, the area where Vietnam-China border is still under negotiation,” Hang told VnExpress.

“We do not expect any further action that complicates the situation. Vietnamese authorities will keep a close watch on this incident,” Hang affirmed.

Position of Haiyang Shiyou 943 off the mouth of the Gulf of Tonkin seen on Google Maps



Hang added that Vietnam would reserve its rights and legal interests in the area in conformity with international law, including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea 1982 and related international practice.

China Maritime Safety Administration announced on March 28 that Haiyang Shiyou 943 oil drilling rigs will conduct survey drills in East Sea from March 25 to July 31.