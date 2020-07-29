Vietnam mulls prolonging night-time entertainment in major cities to boost economy

Beer shops are crowded at night on Ta Hien Street at Hanoi's Old Quarter. Photo by VnExpress/Giang Huy.

This is part of a master plan for night-time economy development in Vietnam, approved by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on Monday.

As such, the government has greenlighted studying and proposing investments for separated night-time entertainment complexes in Hanoi, HCMC and Da Nang for the 2021-2025 period.

Other tourist destinations like Hoi An ancient town, former imperial city Hue, Central Highlands resort town Da Lat, and the nation’s biggest island Phu Quoc are allowed to pilot night-time services from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Specific services allowed under the plan were not revealed.

Night-time economy development is a global trend that helps boost the tourism sector by offering travelers more choice.

The government "does not encourage large-scale development of the night-time economy after 10 p.m. but prefers executing the plan step by step at major tourist destinations across the country," it was stressed.

Vietnam has been studying several night-time economy models to help attract tourists and increase spending.

But security has been a major reason keeping the government from following suit.

So far, authorities do not allow public activities after midnight except for restaurants and bars in Hanoi’s Hoan Kiem District, which are open until 2 a.m. from Friday to Sunday.

For now, the government said it would complete the legal framework to both develop the night-time economy and control associated risks.