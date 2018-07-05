VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnam military generals get a pay raise

By Viet Tuan   July 5, 2018 | 01:33 pm GMT+7
Vietnam military generals get a pay raise
Soldiers of Vietnamese army force march in a parade in Hanoi. Photo by Reuters

The monthly salary of generals has gone up VND1 million ($43) to nearly VND14.5 million ($630) from July.

Vietnam’s military currently has seven generals while its police force has two. 

New salary of generals is 10 times current basic wage in the co​untry's public sector. The current basic wage is VND1.39 million, after a 7 percent hike from the beginning of this month.

Public workers' monthly payments are calculated by multiplying this basic rate with a coefficient determined by qualifications and experience.

Besides the official salary, the Minister of National Defense will receive a monthly bonus of VND2 million, while chief commanders between VND1.7-1.9 milion.

The lowest-ranking military official, a lieutenant, gets VND5.8 million per month.

Vietnam's gross domestic product (GDP) per capita last year was $2,385. In Southeast Asia, this figure was just higher than that of Cambodia and Myanmar.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Vietnam general Vietnam minimum wage Vietnam salary
 
Read more
Incham Vietnam holds 10th successive blood donation drive

Incham Vietnam holds 10th successive blood donation drive

A couple who are not clutching at straws in Saigon

A couple who are not clutching at straws in Saigon

Phone snatcher nabbed in Saigon

Phone snatcher nabbed in Saigon

Japan arrests three Vietnamese nationals after massive shoplifting haul

Japan arrests three Vietnamese nationals after massive shoplifting haul

Vietnam sacks, demotes top cops for state secret law violations

Vietnam sacks, demotes top cops for state secret law violations

Hanoians clean up trash left behind by prolonged flooding

Hanoians clean up trash left behind by prolonged flooding

Taiwan sends Vietnamese man to 15 years in jail for murder

Taiwan sends Vietnamese man to 15 years in jail for murder

 
go to top