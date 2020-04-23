Vietnam marks one week clean of new Covid-19 cases

A doctor in HCMC is disinfected before taking samples for Covid-19 testing from workers at a industrial park, April 20, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Quynh Tran.

Its total count remains at 268 as recorded last Thursday.

Of them, 45 are under treatment and the rest have all been discharged from hospitals.

Among the active patients, three have tested negative once and eight twice.

Starting Wednesday’s midnight, Hanoi and HCMC, in a "lower risk" classification now, have been allowed to end their social distancing campaigns, which last from April 1 to 15 and then extended to April 22.

Both cities will begin implementing Directive 15 that allows more relaxed restrictions than Directive 16, which guided the social distancing campaign.

With a couple of districts still having active Covid-19 patients, Hanoi will have more restrictions in place than Ho Chi Minh City.

HCMC is allowed to open shops, street businesses and non-essential services. Yet the city has decided to still suspend the operation of taxi, ride-hailing services, tourism vehicles and passenger buses in its area.

It will have to follow the Prime Minister's Directive 15 for taking specific steps in loosening the social distancing.

While Directive 16 orders the current nationwide social distancing campaign, Directive 15, issued March 27, asked localities across the country to stop social events, gatherings of over 20 people in a place and gatherings of 10 people or more outside workplaces, schools and hospitals. A minimum distance of two meters should be maintained between people in public places.

Directive 16 does not allow gatherings of more than two people and asks people to stay at home, stepping outside only for emergencies, buying food and medicine, and working in factories, production facilities and businesses that involve trade in "essential" goods and services.

Nationwide, only several districts in Ha Giang Province that shares the border with China and Bac Ninh Province in the north are deemed as "high risk" and must follow Directive 16.

For now, Vietnam will continue suspend receiving foreign visitors.

The Covid-19 pandemic is now available in 210 countries and territories, and reported deaths have surpassed 183,800.