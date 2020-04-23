VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnam marks one week clean of new Covid-19 cases

By Le Nga, Viet Tuan   April 23, 2020 | 06:35 am GMT+7
Vietnam marks one week clean of new Covid-19 cases
A doctor in HCMC is disinfected before taking samples for Covid-19 testing from workers at a industrial park, April 20, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Quynh Tran.

The Health Ministry confirmed zero fresh case of Covid-19 on Thursday morning, marking seven days in a row that Vietnam has been clear of new patients.

Its total count remains at 268 as recorded last Thursday.

Of them, 45 are under treatment and the rest have all been discharged from hospitals.

Among the active patients, three have tested negative once and eight twice.

Starting Wednesday’s midnight, Hanoi and HCMC, in a "lower risk" classification now, have been allowed to end their social distancing campaigns, which last from April 1 to 15 and then extended to April 22.

Both cities will begin implementing Directive 15 that allows more relaxed restrictions than Directive 16, which guided the social distancing campaign.

With a couple of districts still having active Covid-19 patients, Hanoi will have more restrictions in place than Ho Chi Minh City.

HCMC is allowed to open shops, street businesses and non-essential services. Yet the city has decided to still suspend the operation of taxi, ride-hailing services, tourism vehicles and passenger buses in its area.

It will have to follow the Prime Minister's Directive 15 for taking specific steps in loosening the social distancing.

While Directive 16 orders the current nationwide social distancing campaign, Directive 15, issued March 27, asked localities across the country to stop social events, gatherings of over 20 people in a place and gatherings of 10 people or more outside workplaces, schools and hospitals. A minimum distance of two meters should be maintained between people in public places.

Directive 16 does not allow gatherings of more than two people and asks people to stay at home, stepping outside only for emergencies, buying food and medicine, and working in factories, production facilities and businesses that involve trade in "essential" goods and services.

Nationwide, only several districts in Ha Giang Province that shares the border with China and Bac Ninh Province in the north are deemed as "high risk" and must follow Directive 16.

For now, Vietnam will continue suspend receiving foreign visitors.

The Covid-19 pandemic is now available in 210 countries and territories, and reported deaths have surpassed 183,800.

Related News:

Coronavirus disease 2019

Hundreds of Vietnamese workers head home from China

Hundreds of Vietnamese workers head home from China

Covid-19 reprieve: Hanoi, HCMC to end social distancing with variations

Covid-19 reprieve: Hanoi, HCMC to end social distancing with variations

No new coronavirus cases on Wednesday

No new coronavirus cases on Wednesday

See more
Tags: Vietnam Covid-19 Vietnam Covid-19 cases Vietnam Covid-19 patients
 
Read more
Hundreds of Vietnamese workers head home from China

Hundreds of Vietnamese workers head home from China

Hanoi’s iconic Sword Lake gets a makeover

Hanoi’s iconic Sword Lake gets a makeover

UNICEF selects Vietnamese girl’s drawings for Earth Day message

UNICEF selects Vietnamese girl’s drawings for Earth Day message

Vietnam gifts 100,000 Covid-19 masks to India

Vietnam gifts 100,000 Covid-19 masks to India

Covid-19 reprieve: Hanoi, HCMC to end social distancing with variations

Covid-19 reprieve: Hanoi, HCMC to end social distancing with variations

No new coronavirus cases on Wednesday

No new coronavirus cases on Wednesday

Seven more Covid-19 patients discharged in Vietnam

Seven more Covid-19 patients discharged in Vietnam

Internet resumes full speed service in Vietnam after cable repair

Internet resumes full speed service in Vietnam after cable repair

 
go to top