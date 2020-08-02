Vietnam loses sixth Covid-19 patient

The woman, tagged "Patient 429," suffered from diabetes, chronic heart and kidney failure for the past five and a half years. She was treated at the Da Nang Hospital from July 19 to July 30 and given dialysis three times a week, said Deputy Health Minister Nguyen Truong Son.

She tested positive for the novel coronavirus on July 27. At around 12:30 p.m. Saturday, she suffered from respiratory failure and had to have her blood artificially filtered continuously starting 9 a.m. Sunday. She was pronounced dead at around 4:30 p.m. the same day. The causes of death included acute heart failure, myocardial infarction, chronic kidney failure, diabetes and Covid-19.

Vietnam lost three Covid-19 patients Sunday, all of them with several serious underlying conditions.

Of the 620 Covid-19 cases recorded in Vietnam so far, 241 are active.