Vietnam loses sixth Covid-19 patient

By Le Nga   August 2, 2020 | 09:16 pm GMT+7
A medical worker disinfects the house of a Covid-19 patient in Da Nang, July 26, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Dac Thanh.

A 53-year-old Covid-19 patient in Da Nang succumbed to the disease Sunday night, making her the sixth fatality of the pandemic in Vietnam.

The woman, tagged "Patient 429," suffered from diabetes, chronic heart and kidney failure for the past five and a half years. She was treated at the Da Nang Hospital from July 19 to July 30 and given dialysis three times a week, said Deputy Health Minister Nguyen Truong Son.

She tested positive for the novel coronavirus on July 27. At around 12:30 p.m. Saturday, she suffered from respiratory failure and had to have her blood artificially filtered continuously starting 9 a.m. Sunday. She was pronounced dead at around 4:30 p.m. the same day. The causes of death included acute heart failure, myocardial infarction, chronic kidney failure, diabetes and Covid-19.

Vietnam lost three Covid-19 patients Sunday, all of them with several serious underlying conditions.

Of the 620 Covid-19 cases recorded in Vietnam so far, 241 are active.

