vietnam-has-the-youngest-ever-state-bank-governor

He is one of 12 under 46 year-old members of the Central Committee of the Communist Party session 12.

Hung (born December 11, 1970) is a member of the Central Committee of the Communist Party and former deputy chief of the General Office of the Communist Party.

The new Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam, Le Minh Hung. Photo: VnExpress

In 2014, Le Minh Hung was transferred to hold the title of deputy chief of the General Office of the Communist Party. Previously, from October 21, 2011 to end of 2014, Hung was Deputy Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam.

Before that, Hung had spent many years working at the SBV under various high positions despite his young age. Specifically, Le Minh Hung was appointed head of Foreign Exchange Management Department at the age of 30, then held other important titles including head of International Cooperation Department and Personnel Department.

In his time as Deputy Governor of SBV (2011 – 2014), Le Minh Hung was responsible for foreign exchange management and international cooperation. This time was noted for stabilized foreirn exchange and gold markets.

Hung is from Son Tan commune, Huong Son district, Ha Tinh province. He is the son of the late colonel general, member of Politburo, Minister of Public Security, Le Minh Huong.