Vietnam hails Trump-Kim summit

U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un look at each others before signing documents that acknowledge the progress of the talks and pledge to keep momentum going, after their summit at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore June 12, 2018. Photo by Reuters

Vietnam highly appreciates the outcome of the historic summit between North Korea and the U.S. in Singapore, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang said Tuesday.

Hang told the press that Vietnam hopes the implementation of the joint statement signed by the U.S. president and the North Korean leader at the landmark summit would contribute to maintaining peace, security, cooperation and development in the Northeast Asian region and around the world as well.

The joint statement, signed by U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the conclusion of their June 12 summit, says that both sides will work for “denuclearization” of the Korean Peninsula. Reuters reported that the United States has given security guarantees to its Cold War foe.

"President Trump committed to provide security guarantees to the DPRK and Chairman Kim Jong Un reaffirmed his firm and unwavering commitment to complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula," the joint statement says.

Before signing what Trump described as a "comprehensive" document, Kim said the two leaders had “decided to leave the past behind. The world will see a major change.”

Denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and resolution of disputes through peaceful means on the basis of respect for international law has been Vietnam’s consistent stance, Hang said.