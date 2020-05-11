VnExpress International
Vietnam goes 25 days without Covid-19 community infection

By Le Nga   May 11, 2020 | 06:26 am GMT+7
A teacher checks body temperature of a student at Nguyen Du Secondary School in Hanoi's Nam Tu Liem District, May 4, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Ngoc Thanh.

The Health Ministry confirmed no new Covid-19 case Monday morning, marking day 25 without any infection caused by community transmission.

The nation’s Covid-19 tally has stood at 288 since last Thursday.

Of these, 241 have recovered and 47 are active patients. Among those still under treatment, 14 have tested negative at least twice and six once.

Doctors are considering a lung transplant for one critical case, a 43-year-old British man who has been under treatment for more than 50 days now. He had other underlying conditions and his lungs have been badly affected.

The nation has eased its social distancing restrictions and allowed a series of non-essential businesses and services to resume operations, excluding karaoke parlors and discos. All students are back in schools.

More than 25,000 people returning or coming from abroad, or those who came into contact with the arrivals, are currently in quarantine, either at hospitals, centralized facilities, at home or accommodation facilities.

The Covid-19 pandemic has spread to 212 countries and territories, and reported deaths have crossed 283,600.

