Vietnam finishes third at Asia-Pacific robot contest

By Nguyen Quy   August 26, 2019 | 07:22 pm GMT+7
The Vietnamese team were awarded third prize at the ABU Asia-Pacific Robot Contest (ABU Robocon) held in Mongolia on August 25, 2019. Photo courtesy of the Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union.

Dong Nai Province’s Lac Hong University has shared the third place with a Chinese team at the ABU Robocon Asia-Pacific contest.

The championship was claimed by Hong Kong, followed by the host country Mongolia as the runner-up.

Lac Hong was selected as Vietnam's representative for the contest after winning the national competition last May.

The contest, held in capital city Ulaanbaatar and wrapped up Sunday, featured 17 teams from universities, colleges and academies of 16 countries and territories across the Asia-Pacific region.

Hosts Mongolia chose "Sharing knowledge" as the theme of ABU Robocon 2019, with inspiration coming from the Urtuu system, which as first innovated by the Mongolians for exchanging information over long distances. The system is based on the Mongolian folk game, Shagai, in which players flick animal ankle bones at a target.

ABU Robocon is an annual robot competition for Asian and Oceanic universities, colleges and polytechnics, organized by the Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union (ABU).

Since its inception in 2002, Vietnam has won the ABU Robocon seven times, with the Ho Chi Minh City University of Science and Technology winning it in 2002, 2004, and 2006; the Lac Hong University in 2014, 2017 and 2018; and Hung Yen University of Technology and Education in 2015.

