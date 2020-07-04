VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnam exempt from England's quarantine requirements

By Dang Khoa   July 4, 2020 | 06:00 pm GMT+7
Vietnam exempt from England's quarantine requirements
Passengers arrive at Heathrow Airport in London, England, May 10, 2020. Photo by Reuters/Toby Melville.

England has listed Vietnam among 59 countries and territories from where travelers would be exempted from 14-day quarantine.

From July 10, passengers arriving in the country by train, coach, ferry or air from those places won't have to enter 14 day quarantine on arrival, the U.K. Department of Transport said Friday. However, quarantine remains effective from now until then.

Vietnam has yet to reveal whether it would extend quarantine exemption for any foreign arrivals.

Passengers who transferred anywhere not included on the list would still have to be quarantined once they arrive in England.

Other Asian territories that will also enjoy the quarantine-free rules are Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan and South Korea. The U.S. is not in the list.

The U.K. government website stated more countries could be added over the coming days. Britain is among the world’s worst-hit countries by the novel coronavirus, having recorded 44,131 deaths out of 284,276 reported infections as of Saturday morning.

Taiwan last month also said it considered to shorten quarantine period for arrivals from "low-risk" Vietnam from 14 to five days.

Vietnam entered its 79th day without community transmission of Covid-19 on Saturday. It has had 355 infections but no deaths, while 340 of those infected have recovered.

Related News:

Coronavirus disease 2019

One more Russia returnee tests Covid-19 positive

One more Russia returnee tests Covid-19 positive

The saviors of Patient 91

The saviors of Patient 91

Vietnam set to resume flights to China

Vietnam set to resume flights to China

See more

Tags:

Vietnam

UK

Britain

Covid-19

travel restriction

14-day quarantine

 

Read more

Conjoined twins get a chance to go their separate ways in HCMC

Conjoined twins get a chance to go their separate ways in HCMC

Vietnam welcomes rejection of China's East Sea claims

Vietnam welcomes rejection of China's East Sea claims

Five-star Saigon hotels to serve as paid quarantine facilities

Five-star Saigon hotels to serve as paid quarantine facilities

Eight Russian experts are Vietnam's latest Covid-19 patients

Eight Russian experts are Vietnam's latest Covid-19 patients

Suspected 200-mln-year-old ammonite fossils appear in Vietnam's Central Highlands

Suspected 200-mln-year-old ammonite fossils appear in Vietnam's Central Highlands

Select Asian flight routes may resume this August: transport ministry

Select Asian flight routes may resume this August: transport ministry

Vietnam climbs two spots in e-governance ranking

Vietnam climbs two spots in e-governance ranking

Two in three Vietnamese women suffer domestic abuse

Two in three Vietnamese women suffer domestic abuse

 
go to top