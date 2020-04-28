Vietnam enters fourth day without new Covid-19 patient

A medic collects a swab sample from a woman at an industrial zone in Thu Duc District, HCMC for Covid-19 testing, April 20, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Quynh Tran.

Of the active patients, eight have tested negative once and six twice. So far, many patients have been discharged from hospitals after they tested negative twice, as per the Health Ministry's rules.

However, eight patients under treatment have relapsed after previously announced free of the novel coronavirus, including three recorded on Monday. This excludes one patient, a British man who has left Vietnam and was confirmed negative again in the U.K.

Health experts in Vietnam and the world have yet to come up with an explaination for patients who have been cleared of the Covid-19 and later tested positive again. For now, most of them have turned to the reason of the weak immune system of the patients, which allow the virus to flare up again.

The National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology and the Pasteur Institute in Ho Chi Minh City are cultivating viruses from relapsed patients to further study the cause of the phenomenon.

By Tuesday moring, Vietnam have recorded 270 coronavirus patients, and 222 have been discharged from hospitals.

By last Friday morning, the country had gone eight straight days without a new infection, but the evening saw two new cases, both students returning from Japan. They were quarantined on arrival and are now under treatment in Hanoi.

There have been no cases of community transmission in the country since April 16.

The Covid-19 pandemic has spread to 210 countries and territories, with more than 211,200 deaths reported so far.