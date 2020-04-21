VnExpress International
Vietnam enters fifth straight day with no new Covid-19 cases

By Le Nga   April 21, 2020 | 06:31 am GMT+7
A medical staff works on samples taken for new coronavirus testing at a laboratory at the Preventive Health Center of Nghe An Province in central Vietnam, April 17, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Nguyen Hai.

Vietnam reported no new infection Tuesday morning, keeping the nation's Covid-19 tally unchanged for the fifth day in a row.

The national infection total has stayed at 268 since last Thursday morning, and 215 have been discharged from hospitals, including 12 on Monday.

Of the 53 active patients, seven have tested negative twice and 14 once, including the "patient 188," a woman in Hanoi who marks the only relapse in Vietnam now, according the Health Ministry.

The extended social distancing campaign in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and ten other localities, Lao Cai, Quang Ninh, Bac Ninh, Ninh Binh in the north; Da Nang, Quang Nam, Binh Thuan, Khanh Hoa, Ha Tinh in the central region; and Tay Ninh in the south is going to end Wednesday.

The government has said previously that it will taking a decision on whether or not to extend the social distancing campaign, depending on the actual situation.

Hanoi and HCMC on Monday proposed that the government not extend the campaign, saying they have demonstrated good control over the spread of the virus.

The Covid-19 pandemic has spread to 210 countries and territories, and more than 170,300 have died from the disease so far.

