VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnam enters day 26 without Covid-19 community infection

By Le Nga   May 12, 2020 | 06:32 am GMT+7
Vietnam enters day 26 without Covid-19 community infection
A staff disinfects the door handle of a train connecting Hanoi and the northern port city of Hai Phong, April 24, 2020, as trains resume operation after Vietnam eases social distancing rules. Photo by VnExpress/Giang Huy.

With the Health Ministry confirming no new Covid-19 case Tuesday morning, Vietnam began its 26th consecutive day without community transmission of the disease.

The nation’s Covid-19 tally has stayed at 288 since last Thursday, and the number of active cases dropped to 39 after eight more patients recovered in Hanoi Monday.

Among the active cases, 11 have tested negative at least twice and eight once.

"Patient 91," a 43-year-old British man, continues to be the most critical Covid-19 case so far in the country, but experts said Monday that his lungs have not been damaged to the extent of needing a transplant. The health ministry had said at a meeting last week that a lung transplant was being considered for the man who works as a pilot for Vietnam Airlines.

Hospitalized since March 20, he was on a ventilator for 16 days and, for 36 days, put on a life support machine called Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO), which involves pumping blood out of the body to a heart-lung machine that removes carbon dioxide and sends oxygen-filled blood back.

As of Tuesday morning, more than 12,000 returning or coming from abroad, or those who had come into close contact with those arrivals were under quarantine in Vietnam, with 329 in hospitals, over 6,000 at centralized facilities and the rest at home or accommodation facilities.

The Covid-19 pandemic has spread to 212 countries and territories thus far, and reported deaths have reached almost 287,000.

Related News:

Coronavirus disease 2019

Covid-19 patient returns from the dead in Hanoi

Covid-19 patient returns from the dead in Hanoi

HCMC discharges three Brazilian relapsed Covid-19 patients

HCMC discharges three Brazilian relapsed Covid-19 patients

Lung transplant not yet a must for British Covid-19 patient

Lung transplant not yet a must for British Covid-19 patient

See more
Tags: Vietnam Vietnam Covid-19 Vietnam new coronavirus Vietnam novel coronavirus Vietnam Covid-19 patients Vietnam Covid-19 cases
 
Read more
Friday rains expected to blunt prolonged HCMC heat wave

Friday rains expected to blunt prolonged HCMC heat wave

Ministry given more time to work on public demonstration law

Ministry given more time to work on public demonstration law

EU, France back Vietnam in fight against climate change

EU, France back Vietnam in fight against climate change

Laos pushes ahead with sixth Mekong River dam project

Laos pushes ahead with sixth Mekong River dam project

China’s East Sea fishing ban invalid: agriculture ministry

China’s East Sea fishing ban invalid: agriculture ministry

Lung transplant not yet a must for British Covid-19 patient

Lung transplant not yet a must for British Covid-19 patient

Eight coronavirus patients recover in Hanoi

Eight coronavirus patients recover in Hanoi

Man murders nephew, fakes own death for insurance money

Man murders nephew, fakes own death for insurance money

 
go to top