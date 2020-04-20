VnExpress International
Vietnam discharges three more Covid-19 free patients

By Le Phuong, Duc Hung, Thuy Quynh   April 20, 2020 | 06:07 pm GMT+7
Two Covid-19 patients (L and R) pose with a relative and doctors of the Cau Treo Border Area General Hospital in Ha Tinh Province upon their discharge, April 20, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Gia Han.

Three Covid-19 patients – two from Ha Tinh and another from Ninh Binh – were discharged Monday, bringing Vietnam’s active cases tally down to 61.

Two of them, "Patient 238" and "Patient 210," were discharged from Cau Treo Border Area General Hospital in Ha Tinh. They are friends who worked in the same bar in Thailand before returning to the central province of Ha Tinh that borders Laos last month.

"Patient 210" is a 26-year-old woman from Ha Tinh's Can Loc District. She returned to Vietnam on March 20 and was confirmed positive on April 1.

"Patient 238" is a 17-year-old girl from Ha Tinh's Thach Ha District who returned to Vietnam on March 18 and was confirmed positive on April 4.

The third discharge, "Patient 228," was made by the Nho Quan District General Hospital in the northern province of Ninh Binh. He is a 29-year-old man from the northern province of Bac Giang who returned to Vietnam from abroad on March 20 and was confirmed positive on April 3.

Monday saw five Covid-19 patients being discharged in total, including a Brazilian man and a British woman in related to the Buddha Bar & Grill, a major outbreak site in Saigon.

Vietnam has confirmed 268 Covid-19 cases in total, of which 207 have been discharged. The country has recorded no new infection in the last four days.

The Covid-19 pandemic has spread to 210 countries and territories, with over 165,100 deaths reported so far.

Tags: Vietnam Vietnamese Covid-19 coronavirus discharge outbreak epidemic pandemic
 
