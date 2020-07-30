Vietnam confirms five more Covid-19 community transmission cases

With the new infections, the central province has recorded eight community transmission cases, taking the national total of such transmissions over the last six days to 48.

All the five newly recorded Quang Nam cases are people who had taken care of patients at the Da Nang Hospital in the neighboring eponymous city.

"Patient 460" is a 49-year-old woman from Dai Loc District. She took care of her husband at the hospital from June 18 to July 20. She showed symptoms of headache, fatigue and throat pain on July 23.

Patients 461-464 are residents of the famous Hoi An Town in the central province.

"Patient 461", 45, took care of her mother at the hospital from July 13 to July 14. She showed signs of fatigue on July 26. "Patient 462", a 53-year-old man, took care of his father, who later became "Patient 428", on July 24.

"Patient 463", 45, took care of her father, now "Patient 428", on July 21, while "Patient 464", 69, visited "Patient 428" on July 18 at the hospital.

Of Vietnam’s 464 Covid-19 cases, 369 have recovered, and there has not been a Covid-19 death to date.

Of the 48 cases of Covid-19 community transmission recorded in the last six days, 34 are in Da Nang, eight in Quang Nam, two in Hanoi, two in Ho Chi Minh City, one in Quang Ngai and one in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak.