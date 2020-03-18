Vietnam confirms eight new Covid-19 infections

A medical official puts on a face mask in a field hospital in Cu Chi District, Ho Chi Minh City. Photo by VnExpress/Quynh Tran.

"Patient 69" is a 30-year old German man who landed March 13 in Hanoi on flight SU290. He had visited several tourist destinations in the capital city from March 13-15.

On March 15, he developed a fever and was taken to a local clinic before being transferred to the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Hanoi's Dong Anh District.

"Patient 70" and "Patient 71" are two 19-year-old students, male and female, returning from the U.K. They landed in Hanoi March 16 on flight TK164. The students and those who’d come in contact them are quarantined at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases.

"Patient 72" is a 25-year old French woman who landed March 9 in Hanoi. She traveled to the northern province of Ninh Binh before returning to Hanoi on March 15 when she was taken to the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases.

"Patient 73" is an 11-year-old Vietnamese boy who landed March 9 in Hanoi on Vietnam Airlines flight VN54. He went to his house in the northern province of Hai Duong and was quarantined at a medical center there. Test results revealed Wednesday that he was Covid-19 positive.

"Patient 74" is a 23-year old Vietnamese man from the northern province of Phu Tho. He landed in Hanoi March 16 on Vietnam Airlines flight VN18 and was quarantined at the the Bac Ninh General Hospital in the eponymous province.

"Patient 75" is a 40-year old Vietnamese woman living in District 2, HCMC. She had left HCMC for London on March 4 and returned on March 15 on Vietnam Airlines flight VN50. She has been quarantined at the Cu Chi field hospital in HCMC.

"Patient 76" is a 52-year old Frenchman who landed in HCMC on March 10 from France. From then until March 16 he traveled to Can Tho, Hoi An, Hue and Ninh Binh. Health authorities in Ninh Binh Province tested his samples and found they were positive for the novel coronavirus. He is being treated at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases.

More specific flight details on several of the new patients were not available at the time of going to print.

All eight patients are in stable condition.

The eight additions, making 10 in total for the day, have taken the total number of Covid-19 cases in Vietnam to 76, 60 of which are active. The previous 16 patients have been discharged from hospitals.