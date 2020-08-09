Vietnam confirms 11th Covid-19 death

A medical staff takes samples of a person to test for the novel coronavirus in Quang Nam Province on August 9, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Dac Thanh.

"Patient 456", a resident of the central city's Hai Chau District, was admitted to the Hoan My-Da Nang General Hospital on July 28 and tested positive for the novel coronavirus on July 29. She'd had hypertension for years.

Her condition became critical on July 30 and she was transferred to the Hue General Hospital in the neighboring province of Thua Thien-Hue.

She had acute respiratory distress syndrome and high blood pressure, and was placed under extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) support.

On August 9, her blood pressure dropped severely and she developed gastrointestinal bleeding. She was pronounced dead at 12 p.m.

Of the ten previous Covid-19 deaths, nine were in Da Nang, now the country's outbreak epicenter, and two in the neighboring province of Quang Nam.

Vietnam’s Covid-19 fatalities so far have fallen in the 53-86 age group and all of them had been suffering from long-standing comorbidities including heart failure, cancer, hypertension and diabetes.

The country had confirmed 812 Covid-19 cases as of Sunday morning, 407 of them active.