VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnam Coast Guard muscles up with high-speed patrol boats

By Toan Dao   June 19, 2016 | 06:17 pm GMT+7

The Vietnam Coast Guard on June 18 conducted technical inspectations to prepare for formally receiving four high-speed patrol boats in a bid to strengthen its maritime patrols.

The four boats are part of a 12 boat deal the Vietnam Coast Guard has hired local James Boat Technology Joint Stock Company to construct this year, the government portal said in a statement on Sunday.

The Hanoi-based James Boat said on the company’s website its products are the result of cooperation among scientists and technical experts from Switzerland, Czech Republic and Germany.

The signing ceremony for a contract to build 12 high-speed patrol boats in December 2015. Photo from Vietnam Coast Guard

The signing ceremony for a contract to build 12 high-speed patrol boats in December 2015. Photo from Vietnam Coast Guard

The 13.6m long and 3.6m wide boats capable of carrying 16 people and can operate at a maximum speed of 35 nautical miles per hour.

James Boat handed over two high-speed patrol boats to the Vietnam Coast Guard in December 2014.

The Vietnam Coast Guard was established in 1998 and is a branch of the Vietnam People’s Army. It is responsible for maintaining maritime security and protecting the country’s exclusive economic zone and continental shelf.

Related news:

> South Korean coast guard to share anti-piracy, environmental experience

> Chinese coast guard ship attacks Vietnamese fishermen

Tags: Vietnam Coast Guard patrol boats Vietnam fishing boats
 
Read more
Vietnamese crewmen held over killing of S.Korea ship captain, engineer

Vietnamese crewmen held over killing of S.Korea ship captain, engineer

Disaster-hit children struggle without school buildings, charity says

Disaster-hit children struggle without school buildings, charity says

Vietnam donates 5,000 tons of rice to Cuba

Vietnam donates 5,000 tons of rice to Cuba

Search for missing aircraft, pilots expanded to eight localities

Search for missing aircraft, pilots expanded to eight localities

Vietnamese dead fighter pilot awarded posthumous promotion

Vietnamese dead fighter pilot awarded posthumous promotion

Gay Pride prouder and louder after Orlando attacks

Gay Pride prouder and louder after Orlando attacks

Seven killed in accident involving tourist bus near Da Lat

Seven killed in accident involving tourist bus near Da Lat

Vietnam sets up financial and monetary policy council

Vietnam sets up financial and monetary policy council

 
go to top