Vietnam Coast Guard muscles up with high-speed patrol boats

The four boats are part of a 12 boat deal the Vietnam Coast Guard has hired local James Boat Technology Joint Stock Company to construct this year, the government portal said in a statement on Sunday.

The Hanoi-based James Boat said on the company’s website its products are the result of cooperation among scientists and technical experts from Switzerland, Czech Republic and Germany.

The signing ceremony for a contract to build 12 high-speed patrol boats in December 2015. Photo from Vietnam Coast Guard

The 13.6m long and 3.6m wide boats capable of carrying 16 people and can operate at a maximum speed of 35 nautical miles per hour.

James Boat handed over two high-speed patrol boats to the Vietnam Coast Guard in December 2014.

The Vietnam Coast Guard was established in 1998 and is a branch of the Vietnam People’s Army. It is responsible for maintaining maritime security and protecting the country’s exclusive economic zone and continental shelf.

Related news:

> South Korean coast guard to share anti-piracy, environmental experience

> Chinese coast guard ship attacks Vietnamese fishermen