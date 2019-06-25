VnExpress International
Vietnam border guards seize $470,000 from Cambodian boat

By An Phu   June 25, 2019 | 01:37 pm GMT+7
$470,000 that border guards in An Giang Province found on a boat sailing from Cambodia, June 24, 2019. Photo by VnExpress/An Phu.

Border guards in An Giang stopped a suspicious-looking motorboat entering Vietnam from Cambodia on Monday and found US$470,000 on board.

They flagged down the boat in the province's border town Chau Doc, but the two men on board did not stop and instead sped up in an attempt to escape. When the guards gave chase, the duo left the boat and fled back over the Cambodian border.

In the boat, the border guards discovered a nylon bag wrapped in duct tape with the money inside in dollars. The money has been seized for investigation.

People carrying more than $5,000 into or out of Vietnam must declare the money to customs. Failure could lead to criminal charges that carry punishment of up to 10 years in jail.

