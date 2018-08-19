Vietnam beats Japan, tops group in Asiad 2018

The last group stage match between Vietnam and Japan began at the Wibawa Mukti Stadium in West Java, Indonesia, at 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Vietnam entered the game in white and Japan blue.

Vietnam scored at the 3rd minute!

A lapse in Japan's defense was seized by Nguyen Quang Hai to put Vietnam ahead in just the third minute.

Vietnamese players celebrate the goal.

Minutes later, Hai, wearing number 19, had another shot saved by the goalkeeper.

At the 13th minute, Nguyen Van Quyet (10) missed a target.

A minute later, Vietnam had another goal saved by the goalkeeper. Vietnam seems to be going all out!

At the 18th minute, Japan's defender Hara Teruki received a yellow card.

Hai struck a free-kick which was saved by the goalkeeper at the 20th minute.

Half an hour into the game, Vietnam has apparently launched more and stronger attacks. Its defenders were also all attentive.

After the first half, Vietnam was up one.

Vietnam's fans at the stadium in West Java, Indonesia.

Japan started the second half with a more attacking display of football, and had several attempts foiled by the Vietnamese custodian in the first few minutes.

Vietnam's goalkeeper Bui Tien Dung saves a shot from Japan.

With both teams in attacking mode, the quality of the game went up a notch. Vietnam chose to introduce one of its main strikers, Nguyen Cong Phuong, in the 57th minute.

At the 77th minute, striker Hai left the game with injuries. He was replaced by Phan Van Duc.

Japan found the net in the 80th minute but it was scored from an offside position, and therefore, not allowed.

Vietnam's coach Park Hang-seo (L) instructs his players on the pitch.

The game was over after four extra stressful minutes.

Vietnam has done it! It has topped Group D by beating Japan. The nation is celebrating even as further challenges lie ahead.

Now that Vietnam has taken the top spot in group D, it will clash against one of the four best teams who come third in the group stage next Thursday.

Photos by Lam Thoa, Duc Dong