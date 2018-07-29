VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnam aviation authority probes landing error at Hanoi airport

By Doan Loan   July 29, 2018 | 03:11 pm GMT+7
Vietnam aviation authority probes landing error at Hanoi airport
A Vietnam Airlines plane deviates from the center of the runway when it lands at Noi Bai international airport in Hanoi on Saturday. Photo courtesy of Vietnam News Agency

Aviation authorities are investigating why a Vietnam Airlines plane did not land in the middle of the runway at Hanoi’s Noi Bai airport.

The plane, VN1544, took off from Hue in central Vietnam at 7:50 p.m. on Saturday and landed at the Noi Bai Airport at 9 p.m.

However, the plane made an error as it touched down, deviating from the center of the runway.

No probable cause has been identified yet. Authorities have retrieved the plane's flight recorder and the results of the investigation are expected to be announced soon, the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has said.

A Vietnam Airlines representative blamed heavy rains in Hanoi on Saturday night for obstructing the pilot’s vision, causing the landing error.

However, all passengers landed safely, the representative stressed.

Last May, a Vietnam Airlines plane was caught landing on an unfinished runway at the Cam Ranh Airport in the central province of Khanh Hoa.

The incident was deemed “serious,” second only to aviation accidents in Vietnam's classification of errors, prompting the CAAV to launch an investigation. Several people, including the American pilot and his Vietnamese copilot, were suspended.

Vietnam's aviation industry has experienced rapid growth in recent years. The country served more than 53 million air passengers in the first half of this year, up 14 percent from a year ago.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Airlines wrong landing Noi Bai airport Hanoi runway deviation Vietnam planes CAAV
 
Read more
Vietnam jails 15 people for inciting SEZ law protest

Vietnam jails 15 people for inciting SEZ law protest

As the rains stop and water recedes, trash floods Hanoi commune

As the rains stop and water recedes, trash floods Hanoi commune

Groom among dead as minibus-truck collision kills 13 in central Vietnam

Groom among dead as minibus-truck collision kills 13 in central Vietnam

Vietnam Airlines reschedules flights to Japan amid raging typhoon

Vietnam Airlines reschedules flights to Japan amid raging typhoon

Vietnam Party dismisses top Public Security officials, recommends demotion

Vietnam Party dismisses top Public Security officials, recommends demotion

Vietnam assists Laos with dam collapse relief efforts

Vietnam assists Laos with dam collapse relief efforts

Party punishes top Vietnam Air Force officials for land use violations

Party punishes top Vietnam Air Force officials for land use violations

 
go to top