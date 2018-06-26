Vietnam arrests wanted Chinese man attempting to hide in Da Nang

Du Rong Ming, 46, was detained on June 24 upon landing at Da Nang International Airport in Vietnam. Photo via Vietnam Police

Police in Vietnam's central city of Da Nang have arrested and handed over to their Chinese counterparts a Chinese national wanted by China for bribery.

Du Rong Ming, 46, was detained on Sunday upon landing at Da Nang International Airport and attempting to pass through immigration, the city's police announced on Monday.

The arrest and subsequent handover of Du came after the Chinese embassy earlier this month requested assistance from the Vietnamese police in apprehending the wanted man.

According to the Chinese authorities, Du and his accomplices were discovered to have paid a large amount of money in bribes for personal gains while participating in bond trading. He subsequently fled abroad last August.

Earlier this month, police in Vietnam's central province of Khanh Hoa also handed over two dangerous Chinese criminals wanted by Interpol since 2007 that were hiding in the resort town of Nha Trang.

Last November, Khanh Hoa police seized two Chinese criminals wanted by Chinese police for swindling.

Five months earlier, two Chinese nationals turned themselves in at the Khanh Hoa police station after Chinese police issued an international arrest warrant for them.