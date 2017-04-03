Vietnam arrests three Colombians for $75,000 street snatch

Rodricuez Cuervo Luis Alexander from Colombia is arrested at a border station in central Vietnam. Photo by Voice of Vietnam

Border officials in central Vietnam have arrested three Colombian men who were accused of involving in a $75,000 street robbery in Hanoi, the Vietnam News Agency reported, citing border force officers.

Rodriguez Cuervo Luis Alexander, 40, Zuga Galvez Jaime Alberto, 39, and Nino Nino Fidel, 41, were detained Saturday as they were clearing exit formalities at Cau Treo checkpoint in Ha Tinh Province to leave for Laos, the report said. The border gate is some 380 kilometers (240 miles) south of Hanoi.

The three have been wanted by Hanoi police after robbing VND1.7 billion ($74,900) from a person in the capital February 22.

Vietnam News Agency quoted Hanoi police as saying the Colombian men first entered Vietnam in 2006 and were members of a gang preying bank customers in large cities.

Some of them would visit banks to look for people who come to withdraw money. Then they would alert other members, who would stage road crashes with the victims to take the cash.

Ha Tinh border force has transferred the suspects to Hanoi police for further investigation.