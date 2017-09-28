VnExpress International
Vietnam arrests recipient of crystal meth package sent from US

By VnExpress   September 28, 2017 | 11:54 am GMT+7

400 grams of methamphetamine was hidden in food and other products disguised as a gift package.

A woman in Ho Chi Minh City has been detained after a gift package sent to her from the U.S. was found to contain methamphetamine.

Police and customs officers at Tan Son Nhat International Airport arrested the 25-year-old woman on Monday while she was trying to collect the package at the airport, local media reported.

The officers had found 400 grams (nearly one pound) of meth hidden in food and other products.

Police are investigating further.

Vietnam has some of the world’s toughest drug laws. The production, sale or smuggling of 100 grams of heroin or methamphetamine is punishable by death.

The revised Penal Code, which will take effect from the beginning of next year, spares drug possession and appropriation from the death penalty.

