VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnam among markets where Tinder tests video chat

By Minh Nga   July 10, 2020 | 01:33 pm GMT+7
Vietnam among markets where Tinder tests video chat
A person holds a smartphone with the Tinder logo. Photo by Pixabay.

Tinder is testing ‘Face to Face’, a feature that allows users to make video calls, in 13 markets, including Vietnam.

It is the latest dating service provided by Tinder, which has been downloaded more than 340 million times.

Besides Vietnam, the feature is also being tested in Australia, Brazil, Chile, France, Indonesia, Italy, Peru, Spain, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and the U.S.

The feature is enabled on a match-by-match basis. Once the conversation is flowing and the users are ready to show they are interested in a Face to Face, they could tap the video icon. The feature would not be enabled until both parties say they are ready to video chat.

Unlike in other video chat features where the majority of the screen space is taken up by the person on the other line, Tinder's Face to Face feature splits the screen equally between the two parties.

"No one should be put in the corner when it comes to getting to know a match. This helps you make sure you're putting your best face forward with your match," Tinder said in a statement.

The percentage of single person households in urban Vietnam has risen from 6.23 percent in 2004 to 9.1 percent in 2014 and 10 percent in 2019, according to the General Statistics Office.

As of last year the number of smartphone users in Vietnam was estimated at 35.67 million, or around 37 percent of the population.

Related News:

Tags:

Vietnam

Vietnam Tinder

Tinder in Vietnam

Tinder Face to Face

Tinder video call

Tinder video chat

 

Read more

Cyanide-laced bubble tea murder brings down capital punishment

Cyanide-laced bubble tea murder brings down capital punishment

Nine Pakistani pilots in Vietnam use 'genuine' licenses

Nine Pakistani pilots in Vietnam use 'genuine' licenses

Hanoi’s biggest landfill reopens as compensation talks resume

Hanoi’s biggest landfill reopens as compensation talks resume

Another Russian expert tests Covid-19 positive

Another Russian expert tests Covid-19 positive

Man held for assaulting son’s 7-year-old classmate

Man held for assaulting son’s 7-year-old classmate

204 kg ivory haul lands three traders in jail

204 kg ivory haul lands three traders in jail

Vietnam repatriates American soldier’s remains in Hanoi

Vietnam repatriates American soldier’s remains in Hanoi

280 Vietnamese fly home from Covid-19 hotspot Russia

280 Vietnamese fly home from Covid-19 hotspot Russia

 
go to top