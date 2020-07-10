Vietnam among markets where Tinder tests video chat

It is the latest dating service provided by Tinder, which has been downloaded more than 340 million times.

Besides Vietnam, the feature is also being tested in Australia, Brazil, Chile, France, Indonesia, Italy, Peru, Spain, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and the U.S.

The feature is enabled on a match-by-match basis. Once the conversation is flowing and the users are ready to show they are interested in a Face to Face, they could tap the video icon. The feature would not be enabled until both parties say they are ready to video chat.

Unlike in other video chat features where the majority of the screen space is taken up by the person on the other line, Tinder's Face to Face feature splits the screen equally between the two parties.

"No one should be put in the corner when it comes to getting to know a match. This helps you make sure you're putting your best face forward with your match," Tinder said in a statement.

The percentage of single person households in urban Vietnam has risen from 6.23 percent in 2004 to 9.1 percent in 2014 and 10 percent in 2019, according to the General Statistics Office.

As of last year the number of smartphone users in Vietnam was estimated at 35.67 million, or around 37 percent of the population.