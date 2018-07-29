VnExpress International
Vietnam Airlines reschedules flights to Japan amid raging typhoon

By Nguyen Quy   July 29, 2018 | 09:45 am GMT+7
A man protects himself from the rain with an umbrella in Tokyo on July 28, 2018, as the country braces for Typhoon Jongdari. Photo by AFP

Vietnam Airlines has adjusted its flight schedule to and from Japan as tropical storm Jongdari hit central Japan in early on Sunday morning.

Vietnam Airlines said six Sunday flights scheduled to leave Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City for Nagoya and Osaka in Japan will be delayed for between one and a half hours to seven hours due to safety reasons, the Vietnam News Agency reported.  

Passengers have been advised to stay updated on the status of their flights. 

Air passengers have also been asked to keep track of weather conditions and announcements from the carrier in making their travel plans.

The typhoon, packing winds of 180km (110 miles) per hour, made landfall in the mainland of Japan early Sunday, lashing the country’s eastern region with torrential rains, gusty wind and high waves, AFP reported.

Approximately 21,000 flight cancellations and delays by Vietnamese airlines have been recorded in the first half of this year, accounting for 7.1 percent of the total flights operated by the country’s four domestic airlines.

Tags: Vietnam Airlines Japan flight reschedule Typhoon Jongdari tropical storm
 
