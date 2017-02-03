VnExpress International
Vietnam Airlines plane makes emergency landing as French passenger needs medical care

By VnExpress   February 3, 2017 | 02:39 pm GMT+7

The flight had to make a stop in India and arrived in Paris eight hours late.

A Vietnam Airlines aircraft from Ho Chi Minh City to Paris had to land in India after a French passenger needed urgent medical care.

The national carrier said in a statement released to local media on Friday that the plane had to touch down at the Kolkata airport last Sunday to rush a French passenger to a local hospital.

During the landing, two other passengers also had health problems and received care from doctors at the airport.

The flight arrived in Paris around eight hours late, the statement said.

