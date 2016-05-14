VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnam aims to build large naval vessels with new shipyard

By Toan Dao   May 14, 2016 | 08:16 am GMT+7

Vietnam’s Ministry of National Defense plans to move its Saigon-based Ba Son Shipyard to the southern coastal province of Ba Ria Vung Tau where it intends to set up a large-scale naval shipyard.

The new project is expected to begin operations in early 2018. It will be capable of building naval vessels with displacement of 500 to 2,000 tons and providing repair services for naval ships with displacement of up to 5,000 tons. It may also construct transport vessels of up to 70,000 DWT and repair transport ships of up to 150,000 DWT, the People’s Army Newspaper reported earlier this week.

Vietnam’s two biggest naval vessels, the Russian-made Gepard class frigates, have displacement of about 2,100 tons each.

According to an estimate in 2010, total investment of the new shipyard project is nearly VND20 trillion ($890 million). Once completed, the shipyard will be capable to compete with advanced shipyards in the region and the world, the newspaper said.

Ba Son launched two locally-built, Russian-designed Molniya-class guided missile corvettes for the Vietnamese Navy in September last year. Four Molniya-class corvettes have already been built by Vietnam to date. 

Tags: naval vessels shipyard Ba Son
 
Read more
U.S.-based reactionary group behind mass fish death rallies in Saigon: police

U.S.-based reactionary group behind mass fish death rallies in Saigon: police

Vietnam named as new child sex tourism destination

Vietnam named as new child sex tourism destination

Shrimp, lipstick and toys sales face scrutiny by anti-slavery activists

Shrimp, lipstick and toys sales face scrutiny by anti-slavery activists

Sugar factory fined $21,500 for pollution, mass fish deaths in Thanh Hoa river

Sugar factory fined $21,500 for pollution, mass fish deaths in Thanh Hoa river

Vietnam in preparations to adopt common law

Vietnam in preparations to adopt common law

Several factories come under scrutiny after massive fish deaths along Thanh Hoa river

Several factories come under scrutiny after massive fish deaths along Thanh Hoa river

Crazy house numbers challenge navigation in Saigon

Crazy house numbers challenge navigation in Saigon

Sugar firm told to compensate fish farmers after wastewater massacres stocks

Sugar firm told to compensate fish farmers after wastewater massacres stocks

 
go to top