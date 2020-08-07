Vietnam a top 10 digital nation

The annual report, published this week by Tholons, a New York-based strategic advisory firm for global outsourcing and investments, compiles a ranking of the Top 50 "Digital Nations" and Top 100 "Super Cities."

The ranking is based on various factors, from the number of technical graduates in total population, the number of employees and providers in business process outsourcing and information technology outsourcing, to real estate and bandwidth cost, airport connectivity, digital cyber security, corruption index and digital investments.

Vietnam scored 4.37 points out of 10 to climb to 9th place in this year’s Top 50 "Digital Nations" ranking.

India retained its top position in the global digital ranking, followed by the U.S., Brazil, Canada, U.K., the Philippines, Russia and Mexico. Singapore trailed behind Vietnam to complete the top 10 list.

In the Top 100 "Super Cities" ranking, Hanoi ranked 49th, a drop from last year's 31st. Ho Chi Minh City also went down from rank 39th last year to 52nd.

Both cities saw higher scores this year in innovation, and risk and quality of life, but lower scores in talent, skill and quality; business catalyst; and cost and infrastructure.

India's Bangalore continued to top the super city ranking this year. Brazil's Sao Paulo came in second, followed by Canada's Toronto, the Philippines' Manila and Ireland's Dublin to complete the top 5.

Tholons said in the report that this year index focuses more on "digital innovation attributes and assessment of how the various cities and countries have managed and are winning over the global crisis during the pandemic."

It added that the Covid-19 outbreak has "decimated the traditional businesses" and said working from home will be a new normal. The report also mentioned that enterprises who have embraced innovative technologies have done extremely well and suggested companies around the world incorporate artificial intelligence into their innovative solutions.