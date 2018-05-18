VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

US hospital ship makes port call in Vietnam for humanitarian campaign

By Xuan Ngoc   May 18, 2018 | 02:02 pm GMT+7
US hospital ship makes port call in Vietnam for humanitarian campaign
The world's largest USNS Mercy hospital ship docks in Nha Trang in Khanh Hoa Province. Photo by VnExpress/Xuan Ngoc

The U.S. navy crew will join search and rescue drills, besides medical examination and treatment sessions.

A U.S. navy hospital ship arrived at Nha Trang Bay in central Vietnam on Thursday for a two-week visit as part of the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief drill in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region.

The USNS Mercy (T-AH 19)'s mission, known as Pacific Partnership 2018 (PP18), is scheduled to wrap up on June 2.

Captain David Bretz, PP18 commander, said more than 800 military and civilian officers from Australia, Canada, France, Japan, Peru, the U.K., the U.S. and Vietnam are participating in this year’s program which will involve drills for natural and man-made disasters such as storms and fires.

The USNS Mercy crew will work along with Vietnamese officers to carry out medical examination and treatment for local people, exchange medical expertise, refurbish schools, among other community projects. They are also scheduled to join a search and medical rescue exercise on May 24.

This is the ninth time the Pacific Partnership was held in Vietnam and the second consecutive time in Khanh Hoa Province. During the first visit in 2008, the U.S. crew performed free surgeries for 350 children with cleft lip and cleft palate in south central provinces.

In service since 1986, the USNS Mercy is the biggest hospital ship in the U.S. Navy with a total capacity of 1,000 beds. The ship is nearly 272 meters (892 feet) long and can reach a maximum speed of 17.5 nautical miles per hour.

Last March, the U.S. sent the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson for a historical visit in Da Nang, the first of its kind since the end of the Vietnam War.

Related News:
Tags: navy hospital ship Nha Trang U.S. PP18 humanitarian campaign Khanh Hoa
 
Read more
Vietnam strikes eleventh hour World Cup 2018 deal

Vietnam strikes eleventh hour World Cup 2018 deal

Heroin, ecstasy pill seizures soar in Vietnam

Heroin, ecstasy pill seizures soar in Vietnam

How Vietnam's railway loses momentum from past glory

How Vietnam's railway loses momentum from past glory

Thunderstorms knock down trees, send Saigon traffic into chaos

Thunderstorms knock down trees, send Saigon traffic into chaos

Two Vietnamese schools enter global top 1000

Two Vietnamese schools enter global top 1000

US cops suspect male burglar killed Vietnamese visitors in Las Vegas

US cops suspect male burglar killed Vietnamese visitors in Las Vegas

Award-winning photo show returns to Vietnam

Award-winning photo show returns to Vietnam

Vietnamese families splurge $4 billion per year on education abroad

Vietnamese families splurge $4 billion per year on education abroad

 
go to top