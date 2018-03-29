VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

US delivers six patrol boats to Vietnam's Coast Guard

By Phan Anh   March 29, 2018 | 09:37 pm GMT+7
US delivers six patrol boats to Vietnam's Coast Guard
U.S. Ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink, Lieutenant General Nguyen Quang Dam, Commander of Vietnam Coast Guard, Vice Admiral Fred M. Midgette, Commander for U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Consul General Mary Tarnowka and Vietnamese officials in Phu Quoc on March 28, 2018. Photo by the U.S. Embassy of Vietnam

The boats are part of a $20 million hardware and infrastructure package.

The U.S. transferred $20 million worth of hardware to Vietnam’s Coast Guard on Thursday as the countries continue to boost ties.

Vietnam’s Coast Guard Region 4 Station on the southern Phu Quoc Island took delivery of a boat lift, a navigation simulator, vehicles and six Metal Shark patrol boats, while a training center and maintenance facility are also part of the deal, according to a U.S. Embassy press release.

The event coincided with U.S. Vice Admiral and Commander of the U.S. Coast Guard Fred M. Midgette's first visit to Vietnam.

Dan Kritenbrink, U.S. ambassador to Vietnam, said this was an “exciting moment” for the bilateral relationship between Vietnam and the U.S.

“This fall, we plan to break ground on the Region 3 facility in Vung Tau,” he said, refering to the southern beach town neighboring Ho Chi Minh City.

The relationship between Vietnam and the U.S. has come a long way since the two former adversaries battled it out during the Vietnam War.

Earlier this month, U.S. aircraft carrier the USS Carl Vinson’s historic visit to Da Nang marked a monumental milestone in the diplomatic relationship between Vietnam and the U.S. The event attracted global attention, being the first time a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier has docked in the country since the war ended.

Related News:
Tags: U.S. Vietnam vice admiral patrol boats inaugural visit handover phu quoc
 
Read more
Fallen Vietnamese oil exec given 18-year sentence in $35 million graft case

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec given 18-year sentence in $35 million graft case

ADB wades in to rescue Ho Chi Minh City's flood prevention efforts

ADB wades in to rescue Ho Chi Minh City's flood prevention efforts

Vietnamese fisherman refuses cash offer, releases rare turtle back to sea

Vietnamese fisherman refuses cash offer, releases rare turtle back to sea

Fire hazards lurk in heart of Saigon's apartment blocks

Fire hazards lurk in heart of Saigon's apartment blocks

Vietnam to use French consulting firm's plan to expand largest airport

Vietnam to use French consulting firm's plan to expand largest airport

Captain Sidewalk returns to combat fire safety violations in Saigon

Captain Sidewalk returns to combat fire safety violations in Saigon

Do you know who made it? Young Asians campaign to stop slavery

Do you know who made it? Young Asians campaign to stop slavery

Vietnam arrests 3 Thai nationals in $2.2 million drug bust

Vietnam arrests 3 Thai nationals in $2.2 million drug bust

 
go to top