VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Undersea disruptions take mega-byte out of Vietnam connectivity

By Dang Khoa   December 24, 2019 | 04:44 pm GMT+7
Undersea disruptions take mega-byte out of Vietnam connectivity
The AAE-1 undersea cable connect Vietnam's internet to the world. Photo courtesy of FPT Telecom.

Over half of Vietnam's population will be slow-surfing the net as issues on three undersea cables remain unsolved.

An internet service provider (ISP) said it is working with stakeholders to repair the S1 branch of Asia America Gateway (AAG), which encountered the first connection issue on November 14, and then on Monday. Both occurrences have resulted in slower internet speeds along the Saigon-Hong Kong section.

Intra Asia (IA) and Asia Africa Europe-1 (AAE-1), routes commonly used by many local ISP, also faced disruptions on Monday morning. Service providers are working to balance the work load among remaining routes and ensure connectivity.

Repairs on IA's S2 branch are expected to complete on January 29 and S1 branch on February 3, depending on weather conditions.

A time frame for repairs to disaster-prone AAG and AAE-1 routes has not been announced, connections expected to remain hampered.

All three undersea cable systems have experienced different problems over the past year.

In early January, the IA system encountered an outage in Singapore, with the AAE-1 cable broken on February 13, remaining unfixed till March 6.

In August, AAG experienced a problem on the S1H branch 125 kms off Vung Tau in southern Vietnam. With the issue unresolved, it detected another issue on the S1G branch in early September.

Vietnam's average broadband speed was recorded at 10 times less than Singapore's of 70.86 Mbps, thrice slower than Malaysia's (23.86 Mbps) and twice more sluggish than Thailand's (18.21 Mbps).

Around 64 million people in Vietnam, or over half the country's population, are online.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Asia America Gateway Intra Asia Asia Africa Europe-1 internet speed undersea cable
 
Read more
Over 100 kindergarteners hospitalized with food poisoning

Over 100 kindergarteners hospitalized with food poisoning

The odd stories of 2019

The odd stories of 2019

Pollution kills over 71,300 in Vietnam in a year

Pollution kills over 71,300 in Vietnam in a year

Why Vietnamese students end up working illegally in South Korea

Why Vietnamese students end up working illegally in South Korea

200 kg of meth found in pickup, two traffickers escape

200 kg of meth found in pickup, two traffickers escape

Newly found stakes prompt fresh look at Vietnam's defeat of the Mongols

Newly found stakes prompt fresh look at Vietnam's defeat of the Mongols

Six Vietnamese who make the world a better place

Six Vietnamese who make the world a better place

British man swept away in central Vietnam beach

British man swept away in central Vietnam beach

 
go to top