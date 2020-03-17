VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

UK police charge another man over Vietnamese truck deaths

By Reuters   March 17, 2020 | 12:00 pm GMT+7
UK police charge another man over Vietnamese truck deaths
Police are seen at the scene where bodies were discovered in a truck container, in Grays, Essex, Britain, October 23, 2019. Photo by Reuters/Hannah McKay.

British police said on Monday they had charged another man as part of their investigation into the deaths of 39 Vietnamese migrants found dead in the back of a truck near London last year.

Valentin Calota, 37, appeared at Basildon Magistrates’ Court near London on Monday charged with facilitating illegal immigration between May 2018 and Oct 2019.

The victims, who included two 15-year-old boys, were discovered in October in the truck container on an industrial estate in Grays in Essex, about 20 miles (32 km) east of London.

Autopsies concluded that the provisional cause of death was a combination of hypoxia - oxygen deprivation - and hyperthermia - overheating - in an enclosed space.

Related News:

UK truck disaster

UK police ask Vietnamese illegal immigrants for help in container deaths probe

UK police ask Vietnamese illegal immigrants for help in container deaths probe

UK truck deaths: Six arrested, one wanted for human smuggling

UK truck deaths: Six arrested, one wanted for human smuggling

UK police in Vietnam to investigate 39 container deaths

UK police in Vietnam to investigate 39 container deaths

See more
Tags: Vietnam Vietnam truck disaster Essex lorry deaths UK truck disaster
 
Read more
Parched Central Highlands stares at a bleak harvest season

Parched Central Highlands stares at a bleak harvest season

Get health checks asap, Vietnam tells passengers of eight Covid-19 infected flights

Get health checks asap, Vietnam tells passengers of eight Covid-19 infected flights

Now’s the 'golden period' to fight Covid-19: PM

Now’s the 'golden period' to fight Covid-19: PM

Malaysia returnee is Vietnam’s 61st coronavirus infection

Malaysia returnee is Vietnam’s 61st coronavirus infection

Coronavirus: Vietnam confirms three more infections

Coronavirus: Vietnam confirms three more infections

Phu Quoc forbids foreigners after Latvian tests Covid-19 positive

Phu Quoc forbids foreigners after Latvian tests Covid-19 positive

Two Covid-19 patients in Vietnam critically ill

Two Covid-19 patients in Vietnam critically ill

National carrier threatens permanent ban on passengers hiding Covid-19 truth

National carrier threatens permanent ban on passengers hiding Covid-19 truth

 
go to top