VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

UK nabs another suspect in death of 39 Vietnamese citizens

By Nguyen Quy   November 23, 2019 | 03:06 pm GMT+7
UK nabs another suspect in death of 39 Vietnamese citizens
Police are seen at the scene where 39 bodies were discovered in a truck container, in Grays, Essex, Britain, October 23, 2019. Photo by Reuters/Peter Nicholls.

British police arrested a Northern Ireland man Friday for suspected involvement in the death 39 Vietnamese citizens in a container truck last month.

The 23-year-old man, whose name has not been disclosed, remains in custody on suspicion of "conspiracy to traffic people and conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration," police in Essex, where the truck was found, said in a statement.

The latest arrest, sixth in the ongoing investigation, comes a month after U.K. emergency services discovered the bodies of 39 people in a refrigerated container truck at the Waterglade Industrial Park in Grays, Essex County, east of London.

Among the other five arrested is the 25-year-old truck driver Maurice Robinson, who faces charges of 39 counts of manslaughter and other offenses, including conspiracy to traffic people.

In Vietnam, police have arrested 11 people, nine in the central province of Nghe An, and two others in neighboring Ha Tinh Province, for suspected involvement in human trafficking.

Earlier this month, authorities released the identities of all 39 Vietnamese killed in the truck disaster. The youngest victims were 15 years old and the oldest was 44.

Nghe An was home to the majority of the victims, losing 21, followed by Ha Tinh with 10. Others came from Hai Phong and Hai Duong in northern Vietnam, and the central provinces of Quang Binh and Thua Thien-Hue.

As of now, there has been no information on when the victims’ bodies will return to Vietnam.

Deputy Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son said Thursday the government has decided to make advance payments to make sure the victims are brought home as soon as possible. It will cost $1,771 to receive the victim’s ashes or $2,855 for the bodies to be brought back in coffins.

UK truck disaster

Remains of final UK truck tragedy victims return home

Remains of final UK truck tragedy victims return home

UK envoy vows to fight human trafficking as victims’ remains fly home

UK envoy vows to fight human trafficking as victims’ remains fly home

First bodies of UK truck victims arrive in Vietnam

First bodies of UK truck victims arrive in Vietnam

See more
Tags: human trafficking labor export poverty UK truck death 39 Vietnamese killed in container truck Northern Ireland Essex police Nghe An Ha Tinh central Vietanm
 
Read more
Ha Tinh police save moon bear from traffickers

Ha Tinh police save moon bear from traffickers

Vietnamese universities soar up global sustainable development ranking

Vietnamese universities soar up global sustainable development ranking

SEA Games winning Vietnam piques Internet search interest in Korea

SEA Games winning Vietnam piques Internet search interest in Korea

National excitement as Vietnam march into SEA Games football final

National excitement as Vietnam march into SEA Games football final

Vietnam airports awash in red as football fans head for the Philippines

Vietnam airports awash in red as football fans head for the Philippines

Mekong River turns aquamarine due to low flows

Mekong River turns aquamarine due to low flows

Hanoi hospital cuts HIV test strips into two

Hanoi hospital cuts HIV test strips into two

 
go to top