Two Vietnamese universities ranked among world’s 300 most sustainable

A section of the Ton Duc Thang University in HCMC. Photo by VnExpress/Manh Tung

HCMC-based Ton Duc Thang University and the Tra Vinh University in the southern province of the same name are ranked 182nd and 256th, respectively, in the list of 719 most sustainable universities in the world this year.

Last year, Ton Duc Thang University and Tra Vinh University were ranked 245th and 305th, respectively.

The metric, launched in 2010, grades universities on six criteria: their settings and infrastructure, energy efficiency and carbon footprints, waste treatment plants, water usage, transportation systems, and education and research programs.

The ranking, an initiative of the University of Indonesia, aims to draw the attention of university leaders and stakeholders to combating climate change and resource conservation by assessing current conditions and policies of universities.

Vietnam currently has 84 private schools, 60 universities and 24 colleges, with over 13,000 lecturers and 330,000 students. Their students account for 14 percent of the country’s total.