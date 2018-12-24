VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Two Vietnamese universities ranked among world’s 300 most sustainable

By Manh Tung   December 24, 2018 | 08:09 am GMT+7
Two Vietnamese universities ranked among world’s 300 most sustainable
A section of the Ton Duc Thang University in HCMC. Photo by VnExpress/Manh Tung

The UI GreenMetric World University Ranking lists two Vietnamese universities among the 300 most sustainable universities.

HCMC-based Ton Duc Thang University and the Tra Vinh University in the southern province of the same name are ranked 182nd and 256th, respectively, in the list of 719 most sustainable universities in the world this year.

Last year, Ton Duc Thang University and Tra Vinh University were ranked 245th and 305th, respectively.

The metric, launched in 2010, grades universities on six criteria: their settings and infrastructure, energy efficiency and carbon footprints, waste treatment plants, water usage, transportation systems, and education and research programs.

The ranking, an initiative of the University of Indonesia, aims to draw the attention of university leaders and stakeholders to combating climate change and resource conservation by assessing current conditions and policies of universities.

Vietnam currently has 84 private schools, 60 universities and 24 colleges, with over 13,000 lecturers and 330,000 students. Their students account for 14 percent of the country’s total.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Vietnamese HCMC Ho Chi Minh Saigon Tra Vinh school university college education sustainability environment conservation
 
Read more
Hanoi considers geo-positioning chips on dogs

Hanoi considers geo-positioning chips on dogs

Where motorbikes double as trucks

Where motorbikes double as trucks

13 caught at drug-laced birthday party in central Vietnam

13 caught at drug-laced birthday party in central Vietnam

Saigon prepares New Year firework displays

Saigon prepares New Year firework displays

Teenagers caught robbing South Korean couple in Saigon’s backpacker district

Teenagers caught robbing South Korean couple in Saigon’s backpacker district

Motorbike mechanic, nail scatter culprit caught in northern Vietnam

Motorbike mechanic, nail scatter culprit caught in northern Vietnam

Bangkok Airways to launch direct flight to Vietnam’s Cam Ranh Bay

Bangkok Airways to launch direct flight to Vietnam’s Cam Ranh Bay

 
go to top