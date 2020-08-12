VnExpress International
Two Vietnamese, one Serbian free of Covid-19

By Pham Linh   August 12, 2020 | 04:37 pm GMT+7
A Vietnamese teenage and a Serbian man as they are discharged from a medical center in Quang Ngai Province, August 12, 2020. Photos by VnExpress/Pham Linh.

Two central Vietnam residents and a Serbian man who entered the country last month have recovered from Covid-19.

The Serbian man, 29, came to Vietnam on July 9 to work for a steel company at Dung Quat Industrial Park in central Quang Ngai Province. His samples were taken the same day and returned positive the next.

One of the Vietnamese is a 17-year-old resident in Quang Ngai. Confirmed positive on July 26, he is the first locally transmitted case recorded in the province after the novel coronavirus resurfaced in Vietnam on July 25 after more than three months.

He got infected after taking care of his sick brother at a hospital in Da Nang, now a Covid-19 hotspot.

Both patients have been treated at a medical facility in Binh Son District, Quang Ngai.

"The doctors and nurses have treated me like family. When isolated for treatment, I could still talk to friends and family online. I want to thank all doctors and nurses here," the Serbian said, adding he felt "really good."

The Quang Ngai teenager said he was worried at first, but doctors encouraged him to persevere.

"Today I felt like a burden had been removed. I could not describe it in words," he said.

After discharge, the Serbian has entered isolation at his company while the Vietnamese commenced quarantine at home.

The woman in Quang Ngai receives a certificate confirming her as Covid-19 free from doctors Da Nang Hospital for Lung Diseases in Da Nang City.

The patient in Da Nang City receives a certificate confirming she is Covid-19 free at Da Nang Hospital for Lung Diseases. Photo by the Health Ministry.

The remaining recoverer is a 61-year-old woman in Da Nang.

She was diagnosed with Covid-19 on July 29 after visiting Da Nang Hospital C and has been treated at the Da Nang Hospital for Lung Diseases. Now, she will be isolated at home for another 14 days.

Vietnam has recorded 866 Covid-19 cases so far. A total 402 have recovered, including the three latest cases. Seventeen patients have died while the rest remain under treatment.

