VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Two Russians die, five injured in Phu Quoc homestay fire

By Hoang Hanh   December 28, 2019 | 08:26 pm GMT+7
Two Russians die, five injured in Phu Quoc homestay fire
The aftermath of a fire on Nguyen Thi Dinh Street, Phu Quoc Island, Kien Giang Province, December 28, 2019. Photo by VnExpress/Trung Hoang.

Two Russian tourists died and five others including two foreigners were severely burned in a homestay fire Saturday on Phu Quoc, Vietnam's largest island.

Mai Anh Huynh, chairman of the Phu Quoc District people's committee, affirmed that the two bodies found at the scene are Russians, and the nationalities of the two foreigners injured have not been determined.

An explosion was heard from a wooden homestay house in Nguyen Thi Dinh Street at around 3 a.m, and flames shot up soon after, local witnesses said. 

Many people were seen trying to get out of the house and some were severely burned.

Firefighters put the fire out in three hours. Local authorities are investigating the fire.

Phu Quoc Island is a tourism hotspot in Kien Giang Province, southern Vietnam.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Vietnamese Phu Quoc foreigners injury fire blaze accident tourism Kien Giang
 
Read more
Landfill fires choke Da Lat with toxic fumes

Landfill fires choke Da Lat with toxic fumes

Two former ministers get life, 14 years in jail for bribery

Two former ministers get life, 14 years in jail for bribery

Cyberattacks threaten government portals as more security weak spots detected

Cyberattacks threaten government portals as more security weak spots detected

Ex-minister returns bribe taken in TV firm acquisition case

Ex-minister returns bribe taken in TV firm acquisition case

Hanoi blames metal, plastic recycling for near-fatal air quality

Hanoi blames metal, plastic recycling for near-fatal air quality

Eclipse glimpse: Thousands watch decade's last ring of fire

Eclipse glimpse: Thousands watch decade's last ring of fire

Three charged with negligence, involuntary manslaughter in Hanoi schoolboy death

Three charged with negligence, involuntary manslaughter in Hanoi schoolboy death

Plane makes emergency landing at Saigon airport after phone battery explodes

Plane makes emergency landing at Saigon airport after phone battery explodes

 
go to top