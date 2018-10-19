Two Russian women caught providing sex services in Nha Trang

Nguyen Mach Thuyet, 35, is held at police station in Nha Trang for brokering sex services by female Russian tourists. Photo by An Phuoc

On Tuesday when officers raided a hotel on Nguyen Thien Thuat Street in the popular resort town, they allegedly found the two women providing sexual services to Vietnamese men.

The police then expanded the investigation and arrested Nguyen Mach Thuyet, 35, an alleged pimp.

According to the police, Thuyet had been running the ring for a year. Knowing a little Russian, he harbored the idea of enticing young Russian women visiting Nha Trang and needing money to join his prostitution ring.

He also posted the images of the foreign sex workers along with his phone number on social media. When a customer made their choice, they would contact him to arrange the woman.

Preliminary investigation found that the sex workers received $100 while Thuyet and “his partners” took the rest.

The police said they had been surveilling the ring for several months to collect evidence before cracking down on the ring since the pimp rarely appeared and all transactions were carried out on the phone.

Nha Trang has become a top holiday destination, with the number of foreign arrivals increasing 42 percent in the first nine months of this year to 2.1 million. They include around 297,000 Russian tourists.

Under Vietnam's Penal Code, sex workers are given a warning and fined VND100,000-300,000 ($4.26-12.78), while pimps and sex ring organizers can get between six months and five years in jail.

Foreign nationals convicted of providing sex services also face cash fines and can be deported.